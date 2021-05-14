The Ontario Hockey League’s opening night for the 2021-22 regular season is set for Oct. 7.
“It’s an exciting time for everyone as we turn our attention to a new season,” said Commissioner David Branch. “We look forward to getting our players back into their OHL communities where they can continue to pursue their goals both on the ice and in the classroom.”
Players will report to training camps on Sept. 4 before the league embarks on a 68-game regular-season schedule, ending on April 3, 2022.
The 2022 OHL playoffs will begin on Thursday, April 7, and run through Monday, May 30 at the latest with the presentation of the J. Ross Robertson Cup. The OHL champion will advance to the 2022 Memorial Cup, scheduled to run from June 2 to 12.
“The league is currently in the process of developing a regular-season schedule,” added Commissioner Branch. “Our tremendous fans mean so much to the OHL and its communities and we’re looking forward to welcoming them back into our venues next season.”
A complete schedule of the season's games will be announced in the coming weeks.
