Game of Saturday, April 20th, 2019 – Guelph at Saginaw
The Ontario Hockey League today announced the results of a review of two separate incidents which took place in a playoff game played in Saginaw on the 20th of April, 2019, involving the Spirit and the visiting Guelph Storm Hockey Club.
The first incident reviewed was an automatic game misconduct assessed to goaltender Ivan Prosvetov of the Saginaw Spirit Hockey Club for batting a puck into the spectator area at a stoppage of play.
Based on a review of the incident, it is the position of the League that player Ivan Prosvetov shall be suspended, as per League policy, the minimum five (5) games effective immediately.
The second incident reviewed was a game misconduct for checking to the head assessed to player Justin Murray of the Saginaw Spirit Hockey Club.
Based on a review of the incident, it is the position of the League that player Justin Murray shall be suspended for four (4) games effective immediately.
