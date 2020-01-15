Firebirds

Flint Firebirds’ forward Evgeniy Oksentyuk (pronounced Ev-Gen-E, Ahk-Sen-Tuuk) is one of an impressive 57 OHL players that have been included on NHL Central Scouting’s Midterm Rankings for the upcoming 2020 NHL Draft which takes place June 26-27 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, QC.

Oksentyuk is rated #79 among North American skaters eligible for the upcoming NHL Draft. He is currently in the midst of a franchise-record and league-leading 16-game point-streak, recording 28 points (12G, 16A) in that time. Oksentyuk, 18, was selected by Flint in the first-round (5th overall) of the 2019 CHL Import Draft this past June and is averaging 1.38 points-per-game (PTS/G), recording 47 points (20G, 27A) including a plus-six rating in 34 contests this season.

The Brest, Belarus native represented the Belarusian National-Under 20 Team at the IIHF Ice Hockey U20 World Championship Division I, Group A this Dec. 9 to Dec. 15. He tallied 7 points (1G, 6A) including a plus-four rating in five games.

The Firebirds have had two players selected in three of the past four NHL Drafts. Since the Flint Firebirds’ inception just four season ago in 2015, the club has now had 18 drafted or NHL signed players on its roster consisting of Will Bitten (Montreal), Dennis Busby (Arizona), Nick Caamano (Dallas), Connor Chatham (New Jersey), Ty Dellandrea (Dallas) Fedor Gordeev (Toronto), Ethan Keppen (Vancouver), Kyle Keyser (Boston Bruins), Vladislav Kolyachonok (Florida), Nick Mattinen (Toronto), Brent Moran (Dallas), Alex Nedeljkovic (Carolina), Alex Peters (Dallas), Vili Saarijarvi (Detroit), Kole Sherwood (Columbus), Jalen Smereck (Arizona), Tyler Tucker (St. Louis Blues) and Josh Wesley (Carolina).

The total list includes 34 OHL forwards, 16 defensemen and seven goaltenders.

Four of the top five of the list’s North American skaters come out of the OHL including second and third ranked Canadian National Junior Team gold medalists Quinton Byfield (Sudbury W0lves) and Jamie Drysdale (Erie Otters). Saginaw Spirit sophomore Cole Perfetti comes in as the fourth-ranked North American skater followed by Ottawa 67’s centerman Marco Rossi.

An additional seven OHL skaters are included inside the top 40 including Rossi’s Ottawa 67’s teammate Jack Quinn (9th), Sarnia Sting winger Jacob Perreault (17th), Windsor Spitfires teammates Jean-Luc Foudy (20th) and Will Cuylle (21st), Soo Greyhounds teammates Ryan O’Rourke (32nd) and Jaromir Pytlik (38th) as well as London Knights flank Antonio Stranges (39th).

Canadian World Junior gold medalist Nico Daws of the Guelph Storm is North America’s top-ranked goaltender, one of seven OHL netminders included on the list.

The rankings also include three recent OHL commits listed in the International section of the edition including ninth-ranked Hamilton Bulldogs forward Jan Mysak, 35th-ranked Kingston Frontenacs forward Martin Chromiak and fifth-ranked Soo Greyhounds netminder Nick Malik.

All 20 of the OHL’s member teams feature at least one player included on the list, with the Soo Greyhounds (7), Windsor Spitfires (6), Erie Otters (5) and Guelph Storm (5) leading the way.

A total of 17 OHL players included in the rankings will compete in Thursday’s 2020 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game in Hamilton, Ont, a game that can be seen coast-to-coast on Sportsnet and NHL Network.

2020 NHL Central Scouting Midterm Draft Rankings

^- indicates player that will compete in 2020 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game

^^-indicates injured player unable to compete in 2020 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game

*- indicates player recently committed to OHL included on NHL’s International Rankings

SKATERS:

RANKPLAYERTEAMPOSITION
2Quinton Byfield^Sudbury WolvesC
3Jamie Drysdale^Erie OttersD
4Cole Perfetti^Saginaw SpiritC
5Marco Rossi^Ottawa 67’sC
9Jack Quinn^Ottawa 67’sRW
17Jacob Perreault^Sarnia StingRW
20Jean-Luc Foudy^Windsor SpitfiresC
21Will Cuylle^Windsor SpitfiresLW
32Ryan O’Rourke^Soo GreyhoundsD
38Jaromir Pytlik^Soo GreyhoundsC
39Antonio Stranges^London KnightsLW
41Tyson Foerster^Barrie ColtsRW
45Oliver Suni^^Oshawa GeneralsRW
47Brandon Coe^North Bay BattalionRW
54Tyler TullioOshawa GeneralsRW
55Tanner DickinsonSoo GreyhoundsC
58Luke Evangelista^London KnightsRW
59Donovan Sebrango^Kitchener RangersD
66Hayden FowlerErie OttersLW
67Jack Thompson^Sudbury WolvesD
69Kirill SteklovLondon KnightsD
71Ville OttavainenKitchener RangersD
72Ruben RafkinWindsor SpitfiresD
74Rory KerinsSoo GreyhoundsC
76Isaak PhillipsSudbury WolvesD
79Evgeniy OksentyukFlint FirebirdsLW
90Zayde WisdomKingston FrontenacsRW
100Cameron ButlerNiagara IceDogsRW
104Ethan CardwellBarrie ColtsRW
105Pavel GogolevGuelph StormLW
119Ilya SolovyovSaginaw SpiritD
123Reid ValadeKitchener RangersRW
137Robert CalistiSoo GreyhoundsD
138Dylan RobinsonWindsor SpitfiresD
140Ole Bjorgvik-HolmMississauga SteelheadsD
155Jake MurrayKingston FrontenacsD
156Igor ChibrikovOwen Sound AttackD
173Tye KartyeSoo GreyhoundsLW
184Logan MorrisonHamilton BulldogsC
185Luka ProfacaGuelph StormD
199Anthony TabakBarrie ColtsC
200Austen SwanklerErie OttersC
201Louka HenaultWindsor SpitfiresD
202Jake UbertiNiagara IceDogsC
203Andrei BakanovGuelph StormLW
213James HardieMississauga SteelheadsLW
216Kyle McDonaldWindsor SpitfiresRW
217Brendan HoffmannErie OttersRW
 —   
9Jan Mysak*Hamilton BulldogsC
35Martin Chromiak*Kingston FrontenacsRW

GOALTENDERS:

RANKPLAYERTEAMPOSITION
1Nico Daws^Guelph StormG
13Owen BennettGuelph StormG
16Will CranleyOttawa 67’sG
21Tye AustinPeterborough PetesG
28Aidan CampbellErie OttersG
30Zachary PaputsakisOshawa GeneralsG
 —   
5Nick Malik*Soo GreyhoundsG

For the complete list, visit nhl.com.

Copyright Flint Firebirds 2020.  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.