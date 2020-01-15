Flint Firebirds’ forward Evgeniy Oksentyuk (pronounced Ev-Gen-E, Ahk-Sen-Tuuk) is one of an impressive 57 OHL players that have been included on NHL Central Scouting’s Midterm Rankings for the upcoming 2020 NHL Draft which takes place June 26-27 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, QC.
Oksentyuk is rated #79 among North American skaters eligible for the upcoming NHL Draft. He is currently in the midst of a franchise-record and league-leading 16-game point-streak, recording 28 points (12G, 16A) in that time. Oksentyuk, 18, was selected by Flint in the first-round (5th overall) of the 2019 CHL Import Draft this past June and is averaging 1.38 points-per-game (PTS/G), recording 47 points (20G, 27A) including a plus-six rating in 34 contests this season.
The Brest, Belarus native represented the Belarusian National-Under 20 Team at the IIHF Ice Hockey U20 World Championship Division I, Group A this Dec. 9 to Dec. 15. He tallied 7 points (1G, 6A) including a plus-four rating in five games.
The Firebirds have had two players selected in three of the past four NHL Drafts. Since the Flint Firebirds’ inception just four season ago in 2015, the club has now had 18 drafted or NHL signed players on its roster consisting of Will Bitten (Montreal), Dennis Busby (Arizona), Nick Caamano (Dallas), Connor Chatham (New Jersey), Ty Dellandrea (Dallas) Fedor Gordeev (Toronto), Ethan Keppen (Vancouver), Kyle Keyser (Boston Bruins), Vladislav Kolyachonok (Florida), Nick Mattinen (Toronto), Brent Moran (Dallas), Alex Nedeljkovic (Carolina), Alex Peters (Dallas), Vili Saarijarvi (Detroit), Kole Sherwood (Columbus), Jalen Smereck (Arizona), Tyler Tucker (St. Louis Blues) and Josh Wesley (Carolina).
The total list includes 34 OHL forwards, 16 defensemen and seven goaltenders.
Four of the top five of the list’s North American skaters come out of the OHL including second and third ranked Canadian National Junior Team gold medalists Quinton Byfield (Sudbury W0lves) and Jamie Drysdale (Erie Otters). Saginaw Spirit sophomore Cole Perfetti comes in as the fourth-ranked North American skater followed by Ottawa 67’s centerman Marco Rossi.
An additional seven OHL skaters are included inside the top 40 including Rossi’s Ottawa 67’s teammate Jack Quinn (9th), Sarnia Sting winger Jacob Perreault (17th), Windsor Spitfires teammates Jean-Luc Foudy (20th) and Will Cuylle (21st), Soo Greyhounds teammates Ryan O’Rourke (32nd) and Jaromir Pytlik (38th) as well as London Knights flank Antonio Stranges (39th).
Canadian World Junior gold medalist Nico Daws of the Guelph Storm is North America’s top-ranked goaltender, one of seven OHL netminders included on the list.
The rankings also include three recent OHL commits listed in the International section of the edition including ninth-ranked Hamilton Bulldogs forward Jan Mysak, 35th-ranked Kingston Frontenacs forward Martin Chromiak and fifth-ranked Soo Greyhounds netminder Nick Malik.
All 20 of the OHL’s member teams feature at least one player included on the list, with the Soo Greyhounds (7), Windsor Spitfires (6), Erie Otters (5) and Guelph Storm (5) leading the way.
A total of 17 OHL players included in the rankings will compete in Thursday’s 2020 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game in Hamilton, Ont, a game that can be seen coast-to-coast on Sportsnet and NHL Network.
SKATERS:
|RANK
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|POSITION
|2
|Quinton Byfield^
|Sudbury Wolves
|C
|3
|Jamie Drysdale^
|Erie Otters
|D
|4
|Cole Perfetti^
|Saginaw Spirit
|C
|5
|Marco Rossi^
|Ottawa 67’s
|C
|9
|Jack Quinn^
|Ottawa 67’s
|RW
|17
|Jacob Perreault^
|Sarnia Sting
|RW
|20
|Jean-Luc Foudy^
|Windsor Spitfires
|C
|21
|Will Cuylle^
|Windsor Spitfires
|LW
|32
|Ryan O’Rourke^
|Soo Greyhounds
|D
|38
|Jaromir Pytlik^
|Soo Greyhounds
|C
|39
|Antonio Stranges^
|London Knights
|LW
|41
|Tyson Foerster^
|Barrie Colts
|RW
|45
|Oliver Suni^^
|Oshawa Generals
|RW
|47
|Brandon Coe^
|North Bay Battalion
|RW
|54
|Tyler Tullio
|Oshawa Generals
|RW
|55
|Tanner Dickinson
|Soo Greyhounds
|C
|58
|Luke Evangelista^
|London Knights
|RW
|59
|Donovan Sebrango^
|Kitchener Rangers
|D
|66
|Hayden Fowler
|Erie Otters
|LW
|67
|Jack Thompson^
|Sudbury Wolves
|D
|69
|Kirill Steklov
|London Knights
|D
|71
|Ville Ottavainen
|Kitchener Rangers
|D
|72
|Ruben Rafkin
|Windsor Spitfires
|D
|74
|Rory Kerins
|Soo Greyhounds
|C
|76
|Isaak Phillips
|Sudbury Wolves
|D
|79
|Evgeniy Oksentyuk
|Flint Firebirds
|LW
|90
|Zayde Wisdom
|Kingston Frontenacs
|RW
|100
|Cameron Butler
|Niagara IceDogs
|RW
|104
|Ethan Cardwell
|Barrie Colts
|RW
|105
|Pavel Gogolev
|Guelph Storm
|LW
|119
|Ilya Solovyov
|Saginaw Spirit
|D
|123
|Reid Valade
|Kitchener Rangers
|RW
|137
|Robert Calisti
|Soo Greyhounds
|D
|138
|Dylan Robinson
|Windsor Spitfires
|D
|140
|Ole Bjorgvik-Holm
|Mississauga Steelheads
|D
|155
|Jake Murray
|Kingston Frontenacs
|D
|156
|Igor Chibrikov
|Owen Sound Attack
|D
|173
|Tye Kartye
|Soo Greyhounds
|LW
|184
|Logan Morrison
|Hamilton Bulldogs
|C
|185
|Luka Profaca
|Guelph Storm
|D
|199
|Anthony Tabak
|Barrie Colts
|C
|200
|Austen Swankler
|Erie Otters
|C
|201
|Louka Henault
|Windsor Spitfires
|D
|202
|Jake Uberti
|Niagara IceDogs
|C
|203
|Andrei Bakanov
|Guelph Storm
|LW
|213
|James Hardie
|Mississauga Steelheads
|LW
|216
|Kyle McDonald
|Windsor Spitfires
|RW
|217
|Brendan Hoffmann
|Erie Otters
|RW
|—
|9
|Jan Mysak*
|Hamilton Bulldogs
|C
|35
|Martin Chromiak*
|Kingston Frontenacs
|RW
GOALTENDERS:
|RANK
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|POSITION
|1
|Nico Daws^
|Guelph Storm
|G
|13
|Owen Bennett
|Guelph Storm
|G
|16
|Will Cranley
|Ottawa 67’s
|G
|21
|Tye Austin
|Peterborough Petes
|G
|28
|Aidan Campbell
|Erie Otters
|G
|30
|Zachary Paputsakis
|Oshawa Generals
|G
|—
|5
|Nick Malik*
|Soo Greyhounds
|G
For the complete list, visit nhl.com.
