Over 15 of the 1968 World Champions will be honored Saturday

DETROIT – As a tribute to the storied history of the Detroit Tigers and its 1968 World Championship, the Tigers will honor the 50th anniversary of the 1968 World Champions on September 7-9 vs. the St. Louis Cardinals, the Tigers opponent in the 1968 World Series, presented by Comerica Bank.
The weekend celebration will include:
Friday, September 7 – Detroit Tigers vs. St. Louis Cardinals at 7:10 p.m. Members of the 1968 World Champion Team will be honored at a luncheon, presented by Comerica Bank. This is a sold out public event. The 500 guests will be hosted at Motor City Casino Hotel for lunch and the program is highlighted by former Tigers broadcaster Ray Lane and a Q&A with 13 members of the 1968 team, hosted by Dan Dickerson. (Media is encouraged to attend from 12:30-1:15 p.m.) The first 10,000 fans attending the Tigers vs. Cardinals game at 7:10 p.m. will receive a pair of “Sockit to ‘em” socks, courtesy of Comerica Bank. Saturday, September 8 – Detroit Tigers vs. St. Louis Cardinals at 6:10 p.m. The first 20,000 fans in attendance will receive a 1968 commemorative road jersey, courtesy of Comerica Bank. Members of the Tigers 1968 World Champion Team will be honored during a special pregame on-field ceremony prior to the Tigers vs. Cardinals game at 6:10 p.m. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats at 5:15 p.m. The ceremony will commence with the Comerica Bank Parade of Champions that will take place on field, featuring 15 Corvettes and one Camaro, courtesy of the Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers. Former players and coaches from the 1968 World Champion Team that will be honored include: Tigers bullpen coach Hal Naragon, and players, Wayne Comer, John Hiller, Willie Horton, Al Kaline, Mickey Lolich, Denny McLain, Daryl Patterson, Tommy Matchick, Jim Price, Mickey Stanley, Dick Tracewski, Jon Warden and Don Wert. Additionally, Bill Freehan will be represented by his wife, Pat Freehan and Fred Lasher will be represented by former Tigers employee Donna Behm. The national anthem will be performed by Jose Feliciano, who performed the national anthem at Tiger Stadium for Game 5 of the 1968 World Series.Sunday, September 9 – Detroit Tigers vs. St. Louis Cardinals at 1:10 p.m. The Detroit Tigers will host a fan Q&A session on the concourse featuring members of the 1968 World Champion Team. The fan Q&A will take place at 11:45 a.m. prior to the Tigers vs. Cardinals game at 1:10 p.m. The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a 1968 World Champions commemorative pennant, courtesy of Comerica Bank.As part of the weekend celebration, Comerica Bank will host the Southwest Tiny Tigers Detroit PAL team at the game on Saturday, September 8.The Detroit Tigers will host the 50th Anniversary of the 1968 World Series: A pop-up exhibit that will feature unique memorabilia from the 1968 season. The pop-up exhibit, presented by Blue Moon, will be on display from Friday, September 7 through Wednesday, September 12 in the Blue Moon Brewhouse on the upper concourse of Comerica Park. The exhibit will also be open to fans during Comerica Park public tours.Honoring the season-long celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the ’68 World Champions, the Detroit Historical Society and the Detroit Institute of Arts will hold special exhibitions paying tribute to the 1968 Tigers.The Detroit Historical Society’s exhibit, The Year of the Tiger: 1968 World Champions 50th Anniversary Exhibition will run from April 20 – October 7, 2018 and will be held at the Detroit Historical Museum.In concert with the 50th anniversary of the Detroit Tigers historic win, the Detroit Historical Society will debut The Year of the Tiger: 1968 exhibit. The exhibit weaves together stories about the players, the manager, the stadium and the events that paved a path toward a World Series victory and ultimately changed the mood and spirit of the city.The exhibition at the Detroit Institute of Arts, Play Ball! Baseball is running now through September 17, 2018. Take a step back in time and celebrate the great American pastime of baseball at Play Ball! Baseball at the DIA, featuring items from the Michigan-based E. Powell Miller collection and the Detroit Institute of Arts. This exhibition also commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Detroit Tigers1968 World Series victory with memorabilia, baseball cards and collectibles. Visitors will experience the extraordinary opportunity to view more than 500 baseball cards known as the “T206 White Border Set.” Miller’s collection of these vintage cards is noted for its rarity and superlative condition, and includes a Joe Doyle “error card” as well as the coveted and rare Honus Wagner card.Copyright Detroit Tigers 2018. All rights reserved.