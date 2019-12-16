Toronto, ON. – The Ontario Hockey League is pleased to announce that the Canadian Hockey League, in association with National Hockey League Central Scouting, has selected 17 OHL players to compete in the 2020 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game. One of those players being 2020 NHL Draft prospect from the Saginaw Spirit, Cole Perfetti.
The 25th annual showcase of top CHL players eligible for the NHL Draft takes place on Thursday January 16, 2020, and is hosted by the Hamilton Bulldogs. The 17 OHL players selected were chosen by NHL clubs to compete in the annual showcase that features talent from across the Canadian Hockey League.
“All 31 NHL clubs have a say in the player selection process and take great interest in this best-on-best showcase,” said Dan Marr, Director of NHL Central Scouting.
“The Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game is a great opportunity for scouts and general managers to evaluate talent and we look forward to seeing which players will make their mark in Hamilton.”
Among the players named to the preliminary roster are Canadian National Junior Team members such as reigning OHL and CHL Rookie of the Year Quinton Byfield of the Sudbury Wolves, Erie Otters defenceman Jamie Drysdale and goaltender Nico Daws of the Guelph Storm. Saginaw Spirit forward Cole Perfetti also attended Canada's National Junior Team Selection Camp.
Copyright Saginaw Spirit 2019. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.