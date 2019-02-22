Perfetti ties Spirit single-season rookie goal scoring record in victory of Colts

The Saginaw Spirit take the final meeting of the season against the Barrie Colts, 6-3 to start an Eastern Conference road trip. It is the first victory in Barrie for the Spirit since the 2008-09 season.
Five Spirit players contributed multi-point efforts in the absence of leading scorer Cole Coskey.
Former Colts captain Justin Murray was plus-one in his return to Barrie. The Spirit defenseman was honored prior to puck drop for his time with the Barrie Colts.
Saginaw first round pick Cole Perfetti scored two goals in the game to tie Jan Mursak for the Saginaw single season rookie goal scoring record (27).
