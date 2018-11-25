DETROIT (AP) -- Andre Drummond had 19 points and 16 rebounds, and the Detroit Pistons pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the Phoenix Suns 118-107 on Sunday.
Devin Booker scored 37 points for Phoenix, and Detroit had a hard time shaking free of the Suns until a 15-3 run in the fourth. Blake Griffin had 16 points and 11 assists for the Pistons, and Reggie Jackson had 19 points and eight assists.
Deandre Ayton had 25 points for 13 rebounds for the Suns.
Phoenix forward T.J. Warren was ejected in the second quarter after receiving two technical fouls following an offensive foul call that went against him.
Booker scored 21 points in the first half, but the Pistons led 62-60 after two quarters. It was close throughout the third and still tied at 88 early in the fourth.
Then Langston Galloway made a 3-pointer that began Detroit's crucial run. Jackson and Stanley Johnson also made 3s during that stretch.
Booker scored the first seven points of the second half for Phoenix, then didn't have another field goal until he made a 3-pointer to end the Detroit run in the fourth.
