AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) -- Detroit Pistons coach Dwane Casey says star forward Blake Griffin is still day to day heading into the postseason.
The NBA playoffs start Saturday, but Detroit opens its series against top-seeded Milwaukee on Sunday night. The extra rest was a bit of a break for the Pistons, who also get two days off before Games 2 and 3. Griffin, who has been dealing with a troublesome left knee, did not play in the regular-season finale Wednesday when Detroit wrapped up a playoff spot by winning at New York .
Griffin played 75 games this season, his most since 2013-14, when he was with the Los Angeles Clippers. He averaged a career-high 24.5 points per game, along with 7.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists. He also made a career-high 189 3-pointers, shooting 36 percent from beyond the arc.
Copyright Associated Press 2019. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.