The Pistons continue to add players via free agency, inking forward Markieff Morris to a 2-year deal worth just under $7.5 million.
The 29-year old veteran spent last season with the Wizards and Thunder, averaging 9.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.
Markieff is the twin brother of Marcus Morris, who spent 2015 through 2017 with the Pistons.
Morris joins Derrick Rose, Tim Frazier and Tony Snell as offseason additions to Detroit's roster.
