AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – The Detroit Pistons announced today that the club has signed 2019 first-round pick Sekou Doumbouya. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.
Doumbouya, 6-9, 230, was selected 15th overall in the 2019 NBA Draft. He averaged 7.8 points (48% FG), 3.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 39 games with Limoges in France’s top league, the LNB’s Pro A division, last season.
The 18-year-old played parts of two seasons for INSEP, the national sports youth academy in France that produced Rony Turiaf, Boris Diaw, Evan Fournier and Tony Parker. Doumbouya was a member of the French U-18 National team that won gold at the 2016 European U-18s while teaming with current New York Knicks guard Frank Ntilikina. He participated in the 2018 Basketball Without Borders Camp.
Born in Guinea, Doumbouya moved to France with his family at the age of one.
