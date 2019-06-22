AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) -- The Detroit Pistons have drafted Sekou Doumbouya with the No. 15 pick of the NBA draft.
The 6-foot-9, 230-pound Doumbouya played last season in France's top pro league. He does not turn 19 until December, but he could develop into a contributor for the Pistons at both ends of the floor.
Detroit made the postseason this year but was swept by Milwaukee in the first round. The Pistons did not have a first-round pick last year.
A native of Conakry, Guinea, Doumbouya moved to France when he was a year old. He began playing basketball when he was 12, and he averaged 17.8 points per game for France at the 2016 FIBA U18 European Championship.
