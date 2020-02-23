INSTITUTE, W.Va. -- In an early season regional matchup, the SVSU Baseball team dropped a contest by a final score of 9-2 to the University of Illinois-Springfield Prairie Stars on Saturday (Feb. 22) at West Virginia State University.
The Cardinals were hindered by six errors defensively and the Prairie Stars had solid pitching in the game, posting 14 strikeouts. Saginaw Valley drops its first game of the season and is now 3-1 while UIS improves to 4-1 with the victory.
SVSU's lone two runs came in the top of the 6th when Collin Winters had a two-RBI single to knot the score at 2-2.
UIS responded in a big way with a grand slam in the bottom of the frame to make the count 6-2. The Stars would add another run in the 7th and two in the 8th and eventually win the game, 9-2.
Winters had the lone extra-base hit with that double and had the only two RBI for the Cards. Thomas Loftus, Tucker Roe and Matthew Malgi each had a base hit as well. It was Malgi's first career hit for the Cardinals.
On the mound
Jason Clark (0-1) took the loss in the start, allowing six runs (4 ER) on five hits over 6.0 innings pitched. He struck-out four batters and walked two. Dylan Golden and Nolan Knauf each pitched an inning-apiece the rest of the way. Golden allowed one run while Knauf let in a pair.
Up Next...
The same two teams play once more on the campus of West Virginia State on Sunday (Feb. 23). First pitch will be at 12:00 p.m. Stay tuned to svsucardinals.com later in the afternoon for full results.
Copyright Saginaw Valley State 2020. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.