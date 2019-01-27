WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) -- Ryan Cline scored 17 points and Purdue fended off a furious charge by No. 6 Michigan State, holding on for a 73-63 win Sunday.
Trailing by 23 with under 13 1/2 minutes left, Michigan State (18-3, 9-1 Big Ten) got within four points before falling short.
Carsen Edwards added 14 as the Boilermakers (14-6, 7-2) won their fourth in a row. They've taken 12 straight at home.
Cassius Winston finished with 23 points, seven rebounds and eight assists to lead the Spartans, who had won 13 in a row. Matt McQuaid had 12 points as Michigan State had a pair of school record streaks also end -- a 21-game winning streak against conference foes and a 12-game road winning streak in league play.
The Boilermakers won by following Michigan State's traditional script -- playing better defense, winning the rebound battle and repeatedly grabbing loose balls.
While Purdue never trailed, the Spartans made things interesting after falling into a 19-6 deficit early and being down by as much as 55-32 with 13:16 remaining.
The Spartans forced eight consecutive missed shots and used that drought to go on a 24-5 run that cut the Boilermakers' lead to 60-56 with 5:14 left.
But Cline answered with a 3 for the Boilermakers, Edwards made three free throws and Nojel Eastern scored on a 5-foot runner to rebuild a 65-58 lead. Eastern sealed the victory by making six straight free throws to give Purdue a 71-60 lead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.