ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) -- Texas reliever Jose Leclerc hung on for a save, then fired the ball onto the right field roof at Globe Life Park after the Texas Rangers beat the Detroit Tigers 5-4 on Friday night.
The Tigers scored twice in a messy ninth inning and had runners on second and third with two outs when Jeimer Candelario hit a grounder to first baseman Danny Santana, who flipped to Leclerc covering the bag to end it.
Leclerc took a couple of steps and let fly, the ball sailing far over the seats.
Last Sunday, agitated Cleveland pitcher Trevor Bauer threw the ball from just past the mound over the center field wall after getting pulled from a game at Kansas City. Bauer was fined by Major League Baseball and later traded to San Diego.
Lance Lynn (14-6) struck out 10 in seven innings and tied Houston's Justin Verlander and Washington's Stephen Strasburg for the major league lead in wins.
Lynn allowed four hits, only one past the first inning. He retired 10 straight after falling behind 1-0 five batters in on three singles.
Leclerc got his sixth save and first since April 17.
The Tigers, with the majors' worst record at 32-73, came off a Wednesday win in Anaheim and failed for the 10th straight time to win consecutive games. Detroit's most recent winning streak is the last three games of May.
Tyler Alexander (0-2), who pitched collegiately at TCU in nearby Fort Worth, allowed four runs on 10 hits in making his fourth big league start.
After a two-out RBI single by Harold Castro in the first inning, Lynn didn't allow another baserunner until Travis Demeritte, making his major league debut, walked to lead off the fifth. Demeritte tripled down the left-field line in the seventh for his first hit.
Danny Santana had a single, a triple, a sacrifice fly and scored twice in the Rangers' first game this month after he hit .391 in July.
Rougned Odor and Hunter Pence homered for Texas.
