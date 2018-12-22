DETROIT (AP) -- Roberto Luongo made 33 saves and the Florida Panthers defeated the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 on Saturday.
Mike Hoffman and Evgeni Dadonov scored for Florida. Panthers leading scorer Jonathan Huberdeau and captain Aleksander Barkov each had two assists. Barkov has seven points (four goals, three assists) in his last four games.
Thomas Vanek scored for Detroit and Jimmy Howard had 21 saves.
Vanek made it 2-1 at the 10-minute mark of the second period with his fifth goal.
Hoffman's power-play goal gave Florida a 1-0 lead 3:09 into the game. It was his 16th goal and came nine seconds after Detroit defenseman Dennis Cholowski went off for holding. Dadonov made it 2-0 with 2:39 left in the first period. It was his 17th goal.
