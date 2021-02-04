Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the months-long ban on winter sports is over. Practice will begin on Feb. 8 with masks being worn at all times.
Those who can't wear a mask must be regularly tested for COVID-19 and spectator limits remains in place.
Saginaw Heritage Hockey Coach JJ Bamberger is beyond happy that the ban on winter contact sports was lifted.
“I'm sure they'll all be fired up and ready to go. There were so many delays. We were told we could start then there was a stop. Told us we could start then there'd be a stop,” Bamberger said.
Bamberger said this will breathe new life and motivation into his players. Heritage is scheduled to play its first game on Feb. 11. The Michigan High School Athletic Association said competition for hockey and basketball can begin as early as Feb. 8, while wrestling and competitive cheer can play games starting Feb. 12.
“It's really been hard on kids and coaches and families and communities and incredibly grateful for next week,” Mark Uyl, MHSAA Executive Director said.
Bamberger said he does not have any concerns resuming contact practice on Feb. 8 and then playing their first game two days later.
“No, I don't have any concerns with that these kids are in good shape. We've been skating so your kind of using the same muscles and all your movements. They've been playing hockey for a long time. I don't see anything with the contact being an issue for our guys,” Bamberger said.
Saginaw Heritage made it to the semifinals last season needing just two more wins to earn a State Championship. This year, they just want closure.
