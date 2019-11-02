The Ontario Hockey League announced the regular-season game between the Guelph Storm and host Saginaw Spirit has been postponed due to an ice issue.
No word yet on when the Guelph Storm and Saginaw Spirit will face each other again.
Tickets will be honored when the date of the game is announced.
Fans can also get a refund on their tickets.
The Spirit will play the Mississauga Steelheads next Saturday at the Dow Event Center.
