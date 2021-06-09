The Saginaw Spirit have made all of their picks for the 2021 Ontario Hockey League Under-18 Priority Selection. The team picked second and 39th overall, before passing on their final pick at 42.
Calem Mangone from the Soo Greyhounds U18 was the Spirit’s first-round pick. The right wing hails from Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. Mangone didn’t play during the 2020-21 season due to the COVID-19 shutdown, but he scored 13 goals and 11 assists for 24 points in 27 games for the Greyhounds in the 2019-20 season.
In the second round, the Spirit picked Charlie Fink with the 39th overall pick. The right wind from Mississauga, Ontario played for his hometown team, the Mississsauga Reps U16, during the 2019-20 season. Fink scored five goals and added four assists for nine points in 32 regular-season games, but was a top performer for his club in the Great Toronto Hockey League Playoffs, scoring two goals and four assists for six points in 10 games.
The Spirit was slated to pick 42 overall in the third round but passed due to not selecting a goaltender in the first two rounds.
