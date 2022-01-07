Two Saginaw Spirit games this week have been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.
The Ontario Hockey League announced Saginaw Spirit at Sarnia Sting, originally scheduled for Friday, Jan. 7, and Flint Firebirds at Saginaw Spirit, which was set for Saturday, Jan. 8, have been postponed.
Firebirds will now play at Sarnia Sting on Saturday, Jan. 8 at 7:05 p.m.
OHL says the two postponed games will be rescheduled for a later date.
