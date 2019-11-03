PREP FOOTBALL(equals)
Pre-Districts(equals)
Division 1(equals)
Belleville 49, Saline 10
Hudsonville 38, Traverse City West 7
Division 2(equals)
Detroit U-D Jesuit 34, North Farmington 21
Division 3(equals)
Muskegon 69, Marquette 7
Orchard Lake St. Mary's 52, Marysville 0
Division 4(equals)
Cadillac 35, Escanaba 12
Grand Rapids South Christian 31, Grand Rapids Christian 28
Harper Woods 27, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 10
Marshall 43, Plainwell 6
Ortonville Brandon 21, St. Clair 19
Sault Ste Marie 46, Ludington 6
Division 5(equals)
Detroit Denby 26, Communication And Media Arts 0
Division 6(equals)
Menominee 48, Westwood ISHPEMING HS 18
Millington 21, Flint Hamady 14
Montrose 57, Durand 20
Warren Michigan Collegiate 28, Detroit Osborn 22
Division 7(equals)
Iron Mountain 40, Mancelona 8
Traverse City St. Francis 42, Houghton Lake 28
Division 8(equals)
Harbor Beach 22, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 0
Lake Linden-Hubbell 36, West Iron County 14
Royal Oak Shrine 21, Ottawa Lake Whiteford 16
Pre-Regionals(equals)
8 Player Division 1(equals)
Colon 60, Camden-Frontier 12
8 Player Division 2(equals)
Onekama 22, Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 20
Portland St. Patrick 45, Bay City All Saints 0
Copyright Associated Press 2019. All rights reserved.
