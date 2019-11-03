mhsaa

PREP FOOTBALL(equals)

Pre-Districts(equals)

Division 1(equals)

Belleville 49, Saline 10

Hudsonville 38, Traverse City West 7

Division 2(equals)

Detroit U-D Jesuit 34, North Farmington 21

Division 3(equals)

Muskegon 69, Marquette 7

Orchard Lake St. Mary's 52, Marysville 0

Division 4(equals)

Cadillac 35, Escanaba 12

Grand Rapids South Christian 31, Grand Rapids Christian 28

Harper Woods 27, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 10

Marshall 43, Plainwell 6

Ortonville Brandon 21, St. Clair 19

Sault Ste Marie 46, Ludington 6

Division 5(equals)

Detroit Denby 26, Communication And Media Arts 0

Division 6(equals)

Menominee 48, Westwood ISHPEMING HS 18

Millington 21, Flint Hamady 14

Montrose 57, Durand 20

Warren Michigan Collegiate 28, Detroit Osborn 22

Division 7(equals)

Iron Mountain 40, Mancelona 8

Traverse City St. Francis 42, Houghton Lake 28

Division 8(equals)

Harbor Beach 22, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 0

Lake Linden-Hubbell 36, West Iron County 14

Royal Oak Shrine 21, Ottawa Lake Whiteford 16

Pre-Regionals(equals)

8 Player Division 1(equals)

Colon 60, Camden-Frontier 12

8 Player Division 2(equals)

Onekama 22, Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 20

Portland St. Patrick 45, Bay City All Saints 0

Copyright Associated Press 2019.  All rights reserved. 

