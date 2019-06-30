DETROIT (AP) -- Max Scherzer struck out 14 against his former team and Anthony Rendon homered for the second straight game as the Washington Nationals topped the Detroit Tigers 2-1 on Sunday.
Scherzer (8-5) returned to Comerica Park for the first time since leaving as a free agent after the 2014 season and stuck out double-digit batters for the fourth straight outing.
Scherzer, who struck out 20 batters the last time he faced the Tigers in 2016, ended his day by striking out the side swinging in the eighth inning, including former teammate Miguel Cabrera, who was pinch-hitting.
In Scherzer's last eight games, he's 6-0 allowing only six earned runs with 83 strikeouts in 57 innings. He did not walk a batter Sunday, and 86 of his 115 pitches were strikes.
He allowed four hits with the only damage coming when Brandon Dixon went opposite field for his team-leading 11th home run in the seventh inning. But Rendon led off the eighth with the game-winner, his team-leading 19th.
Rendon's blast came off Joe Jimenez (2-6), who allowed a home run and a walk to the only two batters he faced.
Detroit's Jordan Zimmermann, who also was starting against his former team, struck out four batters in six innings, allowing one run.
Kurt Suzuki scored Rendon with an RBI single in the fourth inning. That play was set up by Matt Adams reaching safely on a potential double-play ball that could have ended the inning.
Sean Doolittle earned his 18th save, allowing one hit and a walk in the ninth inning, getting Niko Goodrum to pop out with two runners on to end the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.