Kitchener, Ont. – 128 players selected in the 2019 OHL Priority Selection have been named to OHL Gold Cup rosters where they’ll represent their respective minor hockey associations from May 2-5 at the Activa Sportsplex in Kitchener, Ont.
Six Firebirds’ prospects that were drafted by Flint in the 2019 OHL Priority Selection on Apr. 6 are scheduled to compete in the OHL Gold Cup: Tyler Dunbar, Zacharie Giroux, Braeden Kressler, Brennan Othmann, Eddie Moskowitz and Matthew Roy.
As part of Hockey Canada’s Program of Excellence, the OHL Cup is only open to under-16 players with Canadian citizenship resulting in recently drafted Owen Carlile, Ty Gallagher, Jack Silich and Jack Stolicker not being eligible to play.
17 of the 20 current eligible Firebirds have competed at the OHL Gold Cup: Michael Bianconi, Ryan Bangs, Dennis Busby, Luke Cavallin, Ty Dellandrea, Kyle Harris, Hunter Holmes, Ethan Keppen, Riley McCourt, Cody Morgan, Jack Phibbs, Connor Roberts, Emmet Pierce, Jacob Winterton, Eric Uba, Evan Vierling and Jack Wismer.
“We wish to extend congratulations to our prospects and families for being selected to participate in the OHL Gold Cup,” said Flint Firebirds Vice President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Barclay Branch. “It is a tribute to their hard work, dedication, and talent. It will be an outstanding experience and we wish them the best of luck in the competition.”
The OHL Gold Cup is an annual showcase event featuring top under-16 talent in Ontario running from May 2-May 5 at the Activa Sportsplex in Kitchener, Ont. As part of the Hockey Canada Program of Excellence (POE), players competing at the OHL Gold Cup have an opportunity to be evaluated for invitation to the national under-17 development camp, where Hockey Canada gathers the top talent from across the country to introduce players to the national team program and provide a foundation of development as they progress through the POE.
“The Ontario Hockey League is proud of our partnership with the Ontario Hockey Federation and Hockey Canada that extends to great events like the OHL Gold Cup which provides players with another unique development opportunity,” said Joe Birch, OHL Senior Director of Player Development and Special Events. “Some of the very best players from across Ontario, including future OHL stars and members of Canada’s National Under-17 Teams, will be showcasing their abilities in May. It will be exciting to see how the action unfolds and which players are able to seize the moment.”
