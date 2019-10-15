76ERS 106, PISTONS 86
Joel Embiid scored 20 of Philadelphia's 51 first-half points and finished with 24 points and eight rebounds as the 76ers and Pistons played short-handed.
Ben Simmons (back), James Ennis (calf) and Al Horford (rest) did not play for Philadelphia (4-0). Blake Griffin (hamstring), Andre Drummond (rest) and Markieff Morris (bronchitis) all sat out for Detroit (2-2).
Tobias Harris added 10 points, all in the first half, for Philadelphia, and rookie Matisse Thybulle had seven points, six rebounds, four steals and two blocks. Norvel Pelle added five blocks.
Christian Wood scored 19 points for Detroit and Tony Snell added 17. The teams combined to make just 12 of 50 from 3-point range.
Copyright Associated Press 2019. All rights reserved.
