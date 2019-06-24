SAGINAW, MI – Saginaw Spirit General Manager Dave Drinkill announced a trade Monday acquiring three draft picks and the rights to U.S. Born defenseman Marshall Warren from the Mississauga Steelheads in exchange for overage defenseman Hayden Davis and a 15th round pick in 2022 (SAG).
In the trade, the Spirit have gained a fourth round pick in 2020 (PBO), a third round pick in 2024 (KIT), and a fifth round pick in 2024 (MIS).
Warren, 18, played the 2018-19 season with the U.S. National Team Development Program and the United States Under-18 National Team. The Laurel Hollow, New York native was drafted by the Minnesota Wild in the sixth round, 166th overall, in the 2019 NHL Draft.
Davis, 19, has appeared in 221 regular season OHL games, with 144 of those coming in a Spirit uniform. Davis was acquired from the Niagara IceDogs in January of 2017 and dressed in 139 consecutive regular season games for the Spirit, until an injury broke up the streak in Jan. 2019.
The Hamilton, Ontario native has eight goals and 50 assists over his four-year OHL career.
The Spirit would like to thank Hayden for his contribution to the Spirit, on and off the ice, and wish him the best of luck in Mississauga.
