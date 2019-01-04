Saginaw, MI – Saginaw Spirit general manager Dave Drinkill has announced Wednesday the acquisition of forward Ryan McLeod via trade with the Mississauga Steelheads.
In exchange, the Spirit send defenseman Duncan Penman, a 2019 third-round pick (LDN), 2020 second-round pick (SAG), 2022 third-round pick (SAG), 2024 third-round pick (SAG), and a conditional pick.
Statement from General Manager Dave Drinkill: “As an organization, we are extremely excited to add a player like Ryan McLeod to our already strong group of forwards, said Drinkill. “We feel he brings game-breaking ability to our team using his speed and skill to make plays for himself and others. We are looking forward to seeing what he can do within our system. Elite players like Ryan McLeod do not become available very often so we are fortunate to be adding him today and can’t wait to see him in a Spirit uniform.”
“It is never easy moving a player that you have drafted and brought into the organization, and we do want to thank Duncan Penman for everything he has done for the Saginaw Spirit," Drinkill said of the second-year defenseman. “The entire Spirit organization wishes Duncan and his family nothing but the best moving forward in Mississauga.”
