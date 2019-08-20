SAGINAW, MI – The Saginaw Spirit announced Tuesday dates and times for their Training Camp at The Dow Event Center in Saginaw, Michigan, as 41 players compete for a spot on the 2019-20 team.
Click Here for 2019 Saginaw Spirit Training Camp Roster
The first day of training camp will fall on Monday, August 26th with the first practice taking place at 9:00am for Team White. Team Blue will take the ice for the first time for practice at 10:00am. The rest of the first day of camp will persist of off-ice training at Saginaw Valley State University.
Tuesday, August 27th, Goaltending Coach A.J. Walczak will have his first goaltending session from 9:00am-10:00am prior to the first scrimmage of camp between Team White and Team Blue at 10:00am. After a midday break, the players will report back to The Dow for another goalie session at 5:00pm, and the second scrimmage of the day at 6:00pm.
Wednesday’s morning, the goalies will take to the ice at 9:00am before a final scrimmage takes place at 10:00am.
All practices and scrimmages are free and open to the public.
On Thursday, August 29th, the Spirit are proud to take part in ‘Hockey Night with the Saginaw Spirit’ with the Great Lakes Loons Baseball Club at Dow Diamond in Midland, Michigan. The Loons, single ‘A’ affiliate of Major League Baseball’s Los Angeles Dodgers, will be wearing special ‘Spirit’ inspired jerseys that will be auctioned off following the game against the Dayton Dragons, single ‘A’ affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds. Spirit players will be in attendance from 6:30pm-8:00pm, meeting fans, signing autographs, and throwing out the ceremonial first pitch. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.
Following the Loons game, the Spirit will depart for Kitchener, Ontario to prepare for the 2019 Preseason Showcase. The Spirit dominated the first ever Preseason Showcase last season, posting a 3-0 record, to. Saginaw will play the Peterborough Petes Friday, the host Kitchener Rangers Saturday, and the North Bay Battalion Sunday morning, before return to Saginaw on Sunday evening.
The Spirit open the regular season in Kitchener, Ontario Friday, September 20 and return home the next night to face rival Flint on Saturday, September 21. The puck drops at 7:05pm at The Dow Event Center. Single game tickets for preseason and regular season are on sale now. Visit saginawspirit.com for more ticket information.
Copyright Saginaw Spirit 2019. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.