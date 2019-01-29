The Saginaw Spirit, in partnership with Pulse3 Foundation and Mobile Medical Response, are proud to announce the Detroit Red Wings Alumni taking part in the 12th annual Shocks and Saves Charity Game held at The Dow Event Center Saturday, February 2nd at 4:30 p.m.
The Spirit are proud to welcome back Jiri Fischer, who’s cardiac arrest during an NHL game on November, 21 2005 cut his promising playing career short at just 25 years old. Since then, Fischer, with the help of Pulse3 Foundation, local sponsor, Mobile Medical Response, and the Saginaw Spirit, has teamed up with the rest of the Detroit Red Wings Alumni Association to put on the Shocks and Saves Charity Game in hopes of raising funds to make sure public facilities in the Great Lakes Bay Region are equipped with AED’s (Automated External Defibrillator).
Since the inception of the Shocks and Saves Charity Game, the event has raised more than $640,000 and has placed 220 AED’s in the Great Lakes Bay Region. With those AED’s in place, a total of 11 lives have been saved.
Before the Saginaw Spirit and Flint Firebirds battle at 7:30 p.m. in Ontario Hockey League action, members of the Detroit Red Wings Alumni Association will face-off with local area physicians and first responders in the 12th Shocks and Saves Charity Game beginning at 4:30 p.m.
The following members of the Detroit Red Wings Alumni Association will take part in the Shocks and Saves Game:
- Jiri Fischer (five-year NHL player, Detroit Red Wings, Stanley Cup Champion 2002)
- Darren McCarty (15-year NHL player, Detroit Red Wings, Calgary Flames, Stanley Cup Champion 1997, 1998, 2002, 2008)
- John Ogrodnick (14-year NHL player, Detroit Red Wings, Quebec Nordiques, New York Rangers) Two-time CHL Memorial Cup Champion (New Westminster Bruins)
- Larry Murphy (21-year NHL player, Los Angeles Kings, Washington Capitals, Minnesota North Stars, Pittsburgh Penguins, Toronto Maple Leafs, Detroit Red Wings) Four-time Stanley Cup Champion (1991, 1992, 1997,1998), Memorial Cup Champion, Two-time Canada Cup Champion.
- Kip Miller (12-year NHL player, Quebec Nordiques, Minnesota North Stars, San Jose Sharks, New York Islanders, Chicago Blackhawks, Pittsburgh Penguins, Mighty Ducks of Anaheim, Washington Captials)
- Jimmy Carson (10-year NHL Player, Los Angeles Kings, Edmonton Oilers, Detroit Red Wings, Vancouver Canucks, Hartford Whalers) two seasons with the Detroit Vipers in the IHL
In addition to the notable Red Wings alumni, the Saginaw Spirit will be represented in the game by their play-by-play broadcaster and Director of Communications, Joey Battaino.
To purchase tickets for the 12th annual Shocks and Saves Charity Game, visit the Saginaw Spirit Store at 5789 State Street in Saginaw or purchase online at www.saginawspirit.net/groupsales.
Use the group ID: Shocks18 and the password: Spirit to purchase your $13 fundraiser ticket that will give you admission to both the Shocks and Saves Charity Game and the Spirit vs. Firebirds game at 7:30 p.m.
