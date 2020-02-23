North Bay, ON. – The West Division-leading Saginaw Spirit clinched a playoff spot after a 6-3 victory over the North Bay Battalion Sunday afternoon to finish a three-game Northern Ontario road trip. Saginaw took five out of a possible six points during the road trip and pass the Flint Firebirds for the West Division lead.
The Spirit’s high-flying offense scored 21 goals in the three games they played away from home.
Saginaw Spirit captain Damien Giroux and overager D.J. Busdeker each collected four points in the game to lead the way offensively.
With a two-point effort against the Battalion, 2020 NHL Draft eligible Cole Perfetti broke the Saginaw Spirit single season record with 102 points this season.
The Spirit wasted no time to find the back of the net against former Saginaw Spirit goaltender Cameron Lamour after Dexter, Michigan native D.J. Busdeker tallied his 18th goal of the season on Saginaw’s first registered shot of the game. Captain Damien Giroux chipped a pass back to the right point, where defenseman Ilya Solovyov gathered the puck and waited for the play to develop.
Solovyov sent a cross-ice pass to Busdeker, who had just entered the North Bay zone. The overager Busdeker drifted down to the top of the left face-off circle, where the left-winger sent a wrist shot that beat Lamour over the shoulder for the 1-0 lead.
