Saginaw, MI – Saginaw Spirit General Manager Dave Drinkill announced Tuesday the hockey club has extended the contract of Head Coach Chris Lazary through the 2020-21 season.
“I am very pleased to have signed our Head Coach Chris Lazary to a contract extension today,” said Drinkill. “Chris has done everything we have asked of him and more since joining our organization three seasons ago as our Associate Coach, and now has taken our team to a new level since taking over as our Head Coach in November. He is the hardest working person I have come across in my time in the OHL and is always looking at ways to improve not only the team, but also himself. Chris is a progressive thinker in terms of how the game is being played and how he believes it is headed and it is important to have someone that can change with the game and stay ahead of the curve. It is a very well deserved extension and I look forward to continuing to build the Spirit organization with Chris as our Head Coach moving forward.”
Lazary took over as Head Coach of the Spirit on November 18, 2018. Since his promotion, the Spirit have a record of 25-6-1-2, including a 14-game home winning streak from Dec. 14 through Feb. 16.
“I want to thank Dave Drinkill and ownership for the opportunity to continue with the Saginaw Spirit,” said Lazary. “My wife, Jackie, and young daughter, Josephine, hold Saginaw very close to our hearts. This is where I had my first child and my first head coaching job in the OHL. I am very proud of what we have accomplished to this point, and look forward to working closely with Hockey Operations, to bring a championship to the city of Saginaw.”
The 36-year old from Whitby, Ontario was hired by the Spirit prior to the 2016-17 season as an Associate Coach after two seasons with the Sarnia Sting as an Assistant Coach. Previous to his experience in the OHL, Lazary was the Head Coach of the Waterloo Siskins of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League during the 2013-14 season. He spent one season as an assistant at York University (CIS), and two seasons (2010-12) as Assistant Coach of the St. Michaels Buzzers in the Ontario Junior Hockey League.
Copyright Saginaw Spirit 2019. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.