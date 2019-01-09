Saginaw, MI – The Saginaw Spirit (24-11-2-2 52pts.) host the defending OHL Champion Hamilton Bulldogs (18-18-3-1 40pts.) in the last of a three game homestand Wednesday, January 9 at 7:05 p.m. It is the first of two meetings of the season between the teams.
The Spirit will be having a $5 student/military ticket rush for the game presented by Reder Landscaping.
Fans can watch live on http://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/XuV3C82g2Ks6X7pzjsnrYkn?domain=ohllive.com or listen to the game on the flagship WSGW 100.5 FM Talk and Sports or http://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/E4xmC9rjrYFkz5EMmcEWm4n?domain=fmtalk1005.com with Joey Battaino and Dennis Desrosiers on the call. Pre-game coverage begins 15 minutes before puck drop with host Domenic Papa.
In the last 10 games, Saginaw has collected 19 of a possible 20 points and come into Wednesday’s game riding a six-game winning streak. The Spirit have a plus-20 goal differential in the last six-games.
