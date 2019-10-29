Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League announced today that Saginaw Spirit forward Damien Giroux has been added to Team OHL’s roster for the 2019 CIBC Canada Russia Series.
Giroux replaces injured Ottawa 67’s forward Graeme Clarke on the roster and will compete in Game 3 of the series on Thursday November 7 in Kitchener.
A 19-year-old native of Hanmer, Ont., Giroux leads the Spirit in goal-scoring with 12 markers and 20 points through 16 games this season. The Saginaw captain was a fifth round pick of the Minnesota Wild in the 2018 NHL Draft and was named the club’s Most Improved Prospect at Development Camp back in June.
Giroux, who joins Spirit teammate Cole Perfetti on the roster, is in the midst of his fourth OHL season after helping the Spirit reach the Western Conference Championship Series for the first time last spring. The 5-foot-10, 180Ib. centre has amassed 139 points (69-70–139) over 204 career OHL regular season games, all spent in a Spirit uniform. He was Saginaw’s third round pick in the 2016 OHL Priority Selection.
The 2019 CIBC Canada Russia series is proudly supported by title partner CIBC, and associate sponsors Kia Canada, Cooper Tires, and Kubota Canada. All games will be broadcast nationally on Sportsnet and TVA Sports.
For event information including how to purchase tickets please visit http://chlcanadarussia.ca.
