Wednesday, May 1, 2019
Saginaw, MI – The National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers announced Wednesday they have signed Spirit center Ryan McLeod to a three-year entry-level contract beginning in 2019-20 season. McLeod has agreed to an AHL Amateur Tryout Contract and will join the Oilers’ American Hockey League Affiliate, Bakersfield Condors immediately.
McLeod, 19, was acquired by the Spirit in a trade with the Mississauga Steelheads in January and helped lead Saginaw to their first West Division title since 2011.
McLeod finished his fourth OHL season with 63 points (19G, 43A) in 62 games, and scored five goals and seven assists in 17 playoff games with the Spirit.
The Oilers selected McLeod in the second round, 40th overall, in the 2018 NHL Draft.
McLeod is the third player on the 2018-19 Spirit roster to have signed an entry-level contract with an NHL team. Owen Tippett has signed with the Florida Panthers and Bode Wilde has signed with the New York Islanders.
