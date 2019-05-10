SAGINAW, Mich. – The 2019 West Division Champion Saginaw Spirit announced Friday the signing of 2019 first round pick, 19th overall, Connor Punnett to an OHL Standard Player Agreement & Education Package.
“This is a very exciting day,” said the beaming Punnett. “I have been (looking forward to signing) with an OHL team since I was younger. It is a dream come true.”
Punnett, 15, is a 6’1, 176-pound defenseman who played the 2018-19 season with the North Central Predators in the Eastern Triple-A Minor Midget Hockey League. The Powassan, Ontario native was the highest scoring defenseman on his team scoring 60 points (22G, 38A) in 68 games.
“He is the complete package,” said Spirit general manager Dave Drinkill. “The size, the skating ability, the (physical) edge, the competitiveness, he is tough to play against. He’s not going to make it easy for forwards and we are looking forward to watching him grow.”
Punnett signed his OHL Standard Player Agreement in front of his parents, team officials, and members of the Media at The Dow Event Center Friday afternoon.
His will wear Spirit red, white, and blue for the first time this Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12 at 2019 Development Camp at The Dow Event Center in Saginaw, Michigan.
The Saginaw Spirit clearance sale is set for Saturday, May 11 from 11:00am-3:00pm at the Saginaw Spirit Store at 5789 State Street in Saginaw. Regular price items are 50% off, $10, $15, $20 clearance racks, Autographed game used items, and select warmup jerseys are available.
