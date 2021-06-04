The Ontario Hockey League held its priority selection draft. The opening three rounds were Friday night and rounds 4-15 will continue Saturday.
With the seventh overall pick, the Flint Firebirds took Tristan Bertucci, a defenseman from Vaughan, Ontario. Bertucci will be 16 next month, he’s already 6 foot 2 inches and weighs 178 pounds.
He’s considered to be a two-way blueliner. Bertucci played for the Toronto Marlboros in the Greater Toronto Hockey League, scoring 23 points in 34 games last season.
With the 15th overall pick, the Saginaw Spirit picked Luke McNamara, a left-handed center from Mississauga, Ontario. McNamara scored 45 points in 32 games while playing tier one hockey for Bishop Kearney in Rochester, New York this past season. He turned 16 in March and is 6 feet 2 inches, 170 pounds.
