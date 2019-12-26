The prestigious Stanley Cup and representatives from the Hockey Hall of Fame and the NHL will traveling with Spirit President and Managing Partner Craig Goslin and other Spirit staff members throughout the Great Lakes Bay Region on Friday, December 27th and Saturday December 28th in an effort to promote hockey throughout the Great Lakes Bay Region.
Several local youth, charity and senior hockey leagues will have their opportunity to take photo’s with the Cup.
On Friday, the Stanley Cup will be dropping in at the Saginaw Bay Ice Arena to spend time with the Jr Saginaw Spirit and other youth hockey teams. It will then travel to Causley Trucking where it will meet with area Senior Hockey teams. “The Cup” will then make its way over to Covenant Hospital where it will do its magic and brighten up the day of those in the hospital over the holidays. Then the Cup will be escorted over to Bay City where it will have dinner with the Spirit Warriors Hockey Team at the Old City Hall Restaurant. The Spirit Warriors are a group of disabled veteran war hero’s that compete against other veterans of war throughout the state and the country. The Cup will be displayed there starting around 6:00 p.m.
On Saturday, the Cup will start its’ day in Midland from 11:30 a.m.- 1:00 p.m. as it will be putting smiles on the faces of Midland youth hockey teams that include the Midland Norseman and the Midland Northstars Under 6 team. The location will be Garber Chevrolet on Eastman Road.
Plans are to make several “drop in’s” with the Cup thereafter that may include the Midland Civic Arena.
Then, on to the Saginaw Spirit Pre-Game festivities a the Dow Event Center where the Stanley Cup Champion and Saginaw Spirit Alumni Chris Thorburn will join the Cup in the Budweiser Red Room. For a $20 donation to the United Way and the Saginaw Spirit Charitable Foundation, fans will get an autographed action photo of Thorburn and take photo’s with him and the Stanley Cup which he won last season as a member of the St Louis Blues Stanley Cup Championship.
Then at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, the Stanley Cup will then be taken to Center Ice for the ceremonial puck drop prior to the Spirit home game vs the Windsor Spitfires.
Tickets for this special December 28th game are available at saginawspirit.com, by calling 989-497-7747 or at the Saginaw Spirit Store at 5789 State St in Saginaw.
