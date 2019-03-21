CHICAGO (AP) -- Max Strus had 33 points as DePaul beat Central Michigan 100-86 in the College Basketball Invitational first round on Wednesday night.
Eli Cain had 20 points for DePaul (16-15). Paul Reed added 17 points. Devin Gage had 14 points for the hosts.
DePaul is undefeated (3-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.
David DiLeo had 20 points for the Chippewas (23-12). Larry Austin Jr. added 20 points. Shawn Roundtree had 16 points.
Copyright Associated Press 2019. All rights reserved.
