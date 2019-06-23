Sunday Funday in Midland
After clinching playoff spot, Loons take 3-of-4 from TinCaps to start 2nd half
MIDLAND, Mich. – The offense got all of the headlines as the Great Lakes Loons were turning in gaudy numbers night in and night on the way to clinching the 1st Half Eastern Division crown. The first series after the all-star break was a much different story with pitching getting the spotlight. It was no different on Sunday afternoon as two runs late propelled the Loons to a 2-1 win over the Fort Wayne TinCaps.
It just so happens that Efrain Contreras no-hit the Loons in his start for Fort Wayne tossing five flawless frames while striking out eight batters. That initial base hit didn’t come until Contreras left the game in the 6th inning when Leonel Valera punched a single up the middle.
Jose Martinez was just as good through his 6 IP for Great Lakes (46-25) as he allowed the same number of baserunners as Contreras, just allowing three hits without issuing a walk. He turned the ball over Guillermo Zuniga (W, 4-0) for the 7th and 8th before handing off to Joel Inoa (SV, 1) who allowed an unearned run to score before closing the books.
Luke Heyer sent a 1-1 pitch over the wall in left field for his 8th home run of the season to break the scoreless deadlock in the 7th inning. With the 15 home runs for Niko Hulsizer off the books after his promotion to High-A Rancho Cucamonga, Heyer has moved into a tie for the team lead with Dillon Paulson.
Jacob Amaya produced a sacrifice fly one inning later to add some much-needed insurance as it proved to be the winning run in a low-scoring contest.
UPCOMING PROMOTIONS
July 2: Two-Fer Tuesday
July 3: Independence Day Celebration feat. Theme Jersey Auction
July 6: Field of the Dreams Night feat. Dwier Brown appearance
July 17: Grand Slam Game
July 18: Christmas in July
July 19: Latino Night
The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team’s inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team’s home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.
Copyright Great Lakes Loons 2019. All rights reserved.
