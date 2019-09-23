Saginaw Valley State University Football team has entered the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Top 25 Rankings after beginning the 2019 season with a 3-0 record.
The Cardinals appear in this week's installment of the rankings at the No. 25 spot. It is the first time Saginaw Valley has appeared in the rankings since the 2013 season.
SVSU opened GLIAC play on Saturday (Sep. 21) with a 23-7 home victory over Michigan Tech to improve to that 3-0 mark. The Cards travel to hit the road on Saturday (Sep. 28), playing at Wayne State in another league contest. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. at Tom Adams Field in Detroit.
