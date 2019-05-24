KINGSVILLE, Texas -- Saginaw Valley State University junior Track & Field student-athlete Lauren Huebner had an impressive opening day on Thursday at the 2019 NCAA Division II National Championships, taking the first place position after the first four events of the heptathlon. Huebner finished the job on Friday, maintaining that lead throughout and capping her performance with a national championship and new program record.
Huebner posted a new record of 5,364 points, besting her previous best of 5,213 points that secured her an automatic qualifying mark into this year's championships.
She began the day on Friday with a distance of 5.63 meters in the long jump for 738 points and followed that up with 597 points in the javelin throw after tossing it a personal best distance of 36.34 meters. That gave her a slim 12 point margin heading into the final event, which was the 800 meter run.
Lauren left nothing to doubt in her quest for the title, taking the top spot in the final race after posting a time of 2:19.19 for 835 points to claim SVSU's first national championship in the NCAA era.
It is Huebner's second all-american honor in her career. She finished third overall in the pentathlon at the 2019 NCAA Division II Indoor National Championships earlier this year.
