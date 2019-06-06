UNIVERSITY CENTER -- A pair of former SVSU Softball student-athletes will get an opportunity to play at the next level, as both Aubree Mouthaan and Courtney Reeves were drafted into the American Softball Association (ASBA) Pro Softball League on Wednesday.
Reeves was selected with the 19th pick by Performance Lab while Mouthaan was picked 39th overall by The Field.
Reeves, a two-time D2CCA All-American Honorable Mention selection, racked-up 29 home runs during her career and a batting average of .343 in her 109 games played. She racked-up 103 hits, 19 doubles and 87 RBI. She walked 45 times and posted a .710 slugging percentage.
Mouthaan surpassed Reeves as the program's all-time home runs leader in the 2019 season, tallying 33 total in her career as a Cardinal. She hit .297 in her 200 games played, posting 39 doubles, 124 RBI, 55 walks and a .552 slugging percentage. Aubree registered a career-best .374 batting average in 2019 and earned All-GLIACSecond Team plaudits. Her 39 doubles rank 2nd all-time and her 124 RBI rank her second.
The American Softball Association is a new alernative for women's professional softball in America. It is a league that features four teams and is based in Satsuma, Alabama.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.