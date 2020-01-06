January 4, 2020
KENOSHA, Wis. -- The Saginaw Valley State University women's basketball team fell by a final score of 83-77 to the Parkside Rangers in a road GLIAC match-up on Saturday (Jan. 4) afternoon.
The Cardinas opened the first quarter of play with solid offensively, as Ashley Buchholz hit a three-pointer that would put SVSU up by 12 with a count of 16-4. Parkside would fight back as Saginaw Valley was outscored by the Rangers 12-3 in the last four minutes of the first quarter. SVSU ended the frame with a one-point lead of 19-18.
The Rangers rode the momentum from the end of the first quarter through the second as they held the Cardinals to just one basket and took a 10-point lead. The Cardinals went point-for-point with the Rangers but could not gain any ground. Saginaw Valley entered the locker room down 41-30 to Parkside.
The Cardinals made second half adjustments in the locker room and entered the third quarter a different team. Kaitlyn Geers found her groove and went for nine points, bringing the Cardinals within three of the Rangers. At the end of the third quarter, Parkside led 54-51.
The Rangers made adjustments at the end of the third quarter and opened the final quarter of play going on a 7-0 run and extended their lead by a count of 61-54. Parkside held the largest lead of the game 74-61 at the five minute mark in the fourth quarter. SVSU would go on a late 6-0 run on the Rangers but it was not enough, as SVSU fell by the final of 83-77.
Inside the Boxscore
From Head Coach Jenny Pruett
"Very proud of how we bounced back from Thursday's game. We were ready to go. We stuck to a game plan and played really well. Our shooting percentages were just where we want them to be; 50%FG, 40% 3pt, and 82% FT. But when you have a glaring statistic like 23 turnovers it's going to be hard to win, even when you shoot as well as we did."
Up Next...
SVSU is back in action Thursday (Jan. 9), as they host the Lake Superior State University Lakers with tip-off scheduled for 6:00 p.m at the James E. O'Neill Jr. Arena.
CCopyright SVSU 2020. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.