UNIVERSITY CENTER -- The Cardinal Women's Basketball team hosted the Wayne State Warriors on Thursday (Feb. 21) night in league action and came away with a 69-64 victory at O'Neill Arena after striking from deep. SVSU hit 12 three-pointers in the contest, including six of those coming in the first quarter to pace the victory.
Saginaw Valley has won two straight and is now 6-19 overall on the season and 6-12 in the GLIAC. The Warriors fall to 13-13 and 8-10 in league action.
The Cards were hot out of the gates, hitting on 57.1% of their shots and going 6-of-10 from downtown in putting up 30 points to carry a 30-26 lead into the second quarter. Maddie Barrie hit three triples in the opening 10 minutes of action for SVSU.
In the second, the offenses toned down a bit but SVSU maintained the lead and edged the Warriors 12-8 in the quarter to carry a 42-34 edge into halftime.
SVSU's lead grew to as much as 15 points at the end of the third frame when Barrie hit a three-pointer to put the home team up 58-43 as 1:56 showed on the clock.
The visitors, refusing to give up, pushed Saginaw Valley and trimmed the deficit to three points at 67-64 with just over a minute to play.
Mariah Cook made good on a pair of free throws, however, late in the game and sealed the victory for the Cardinals, 69-64.
Inside the Boxscore
- Hannah Settingsgaard led all scorers with 15 points, adding four rebounds, six assists, four steals and a pair of blocks. She was named the Meijer "Player of the Game" for her performance.
- Barrie matched her game-high 15 points, hitting on 5-of-8 triple attempts.
- Kyndall Spires recorded 10 points and seven reounds for Saginaw Valley. The 10 points is a new career-high for the freshman.
- Aaliah Hill netted nine points and grabbed a game-high 12 boards while Ashley Buchholz added seven points.
- The 12 three-pointers are just one shy of the team single game record.
- SVSU out-rebounded Wayne State 42-38.
- Wayne State's bench outscored SVSU's 50-14 and they had a 32-24 lead in points in the paint.
Up Next...
Saginaw Valley rounds-out its home portion of the 2018-19 schedule on Saturday (Feb. 23). The Cardinals host #12 Ashland University. Tip-off is set for 1:00 p.m. at the James E. O'Neill Jr. Arena.
