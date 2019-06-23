SAGINAW, MI – Three Saginaw Spirit players heard their names called Saturday in the 2019 NHL Draft held at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Colombia, Canada, home of the National Hockey League’s Vancouver Canucks.
Mason Millman, 17, was selected by the Philadelphia Flyers in the fourth round, 103rd overall, becoming the first Spirit player to be drafted by the Flyers franchise in the team’s 18-year history.
The London, Ontario native appeared in 66 games this season, scoring three goals and added 22 assists for 25 points in the regular season. In 13 playoff games, Millman added five points and was +12.
Millman was ranked No. 125 among North American Skaters in the final rankings published by NHL Central Scouting prior to the draft.
Nicholas Porco, 18, was selected by the Dallas Stars in the fifth round, 142nd overall, and became the second Spirit player to be selected by the Stars in the Spirit’s history. The first was 2011 first round pick Jamie Oleksiak.
The Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario native continued to develop during the 2018-19 season, posting career marks in goals (20), assists (16), and points (36). The former GTHL Player of the Year (2016-17) was one of a team record, seven 20-goal scorers during the 2018-19 season.
Porco was ranked No. 103 among North American Skaters in the final rankings of the NHL Central Scouting list.
Cole Coskey, 20, was selected by the New York Islanders in the seventh round, 209th overall, becoming the third Spirit player nabbed by the Islanders in the last two drafts (Bode Wilde and Blade Jenkins, 2018).
The Zion, Illinois native completed his fourth OHL season with career-highs in goals (31), assists (32), and points (63). Coskey led the club in scoring until an injury sidelined him for nearly two months. Still, Coskey would return to the Spirit for the second round of the playoffs, tallying three goals and eight points. Coskey is responsible for the highest single-game point output in the regular season, scoring six points in a January road game against the Flint Firebirds.
Coskey was not ranked by NHL Central Scouting for the 2019 Draft, but was ranked No. 150 among North American Skaters prior to the 2017 NHL Draft. Coskey has participated in previous NHL Camps with the Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Buffalo Sabres.
Copyright Saginaw Spirit 2019. All rights reserved.
