LAKELAND – The Detroit Tigers announced today that the club has agreed to terms with outfielder Riley Greene from Hagerty High School (FL), the fifth overall selection in the 2019 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.
Greene is an 18-year-old native of Oviedo, Florida, and measures in at 6-3, 200-pounds.
In 2018, Greene started all nine games for USA Baseball’s 18U National Team at the COPABE U-18 Pan-American Championships, batting .424/.548/.848 and leading the team with three home runs and 20 RBI.
He was recently named the Gatorade Florida Baseball Player of the Year and was a finalist for the Gatorade National Player of the Year.
Prior to his senior season, Greene was named a preseason first team All-American by Rawlings-Perfect Game. As a sophomore and junior, Rawlings-Perfect Game named him a first team preseason underclassman All-American, and a high honorable mention preseason underclassman All-American as a freshman.
Greene will be formally introduced at a press conference on Friday, June 7 at Comerica Park.
