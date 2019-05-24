NEW YORK (AP) -- JaCoby Jones homered and drove in four runs, including a go-ahead double in the seventh inning, and Miguel Cabrera also connected as the Detroit Tigers halted their nine-game losing streak Friday night with a wild 9-8 victory over the New York Mets.
In a back-and-forth slugfest between two teams swept by lowly Miami within the past week, Detroit blew an early 4-0 lead and later rallied three times from one-run deficits.
New York hit five home runs on a windy night at Citi Field, including a tiebreaking shot by pinch-hitter Aaron Altherr off winner Buck Farmer (3-3) in his first plate appearance with the Mets.
Amed Rosario, Adeiny Hechavarria, Pete Alonso and Wilson Ramos also went deep for New York.
Cabrera reached base safely four times, delivered a sacrifice fly and went the other way for his 467th home run and second this season. The two-time MVP had gone 81 at-bats without a long ball since April 26 before connecting off an ineffective Noah Syndergaard to tie it 5-all in the fifth.
Detroit got four hits from the No. 9 spot in the lineup, including an RBI single by pinch-hitter Brandon Dixon in the seventh that made it 9-7. More stunning were two singles off Syndergaard (on 95-plus mph pitches) by Tigers starting pitcher Gregory Soto, who had never batted in the minors or majors before Friday night.
Dixon's hit followed Jones' two-run double with two outs off Drew Gagnon (3-1). Jones also hit a two-run homer in the second off Syndergaard, who gave up six runs and 10 hits in 5 1/3 innings.
It was the most earned runs allowed by Syndergaard since he allowed seven in four innings at San Diego in June 2015. The right-hander has served up 10 homers in 69 1/3 innings this season after permitting only nine in 154 1/3 innings last year.
Shane Greene got three quick outs for his 16th save in 17 chances, bouncing back nicely after giving up a go-ahead grand slam in the ninth inning of a 5-2 loss to the Marlins on Thursday that capped Detroit's 0-9 homestand.
That stretch also included a suspended game against Oakland that the Tigers are losing in the late innings. It will resume in September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.