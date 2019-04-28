CHICAGO (AP) -- Right-hander Jordan Zimmermann was put on the 10-day injured list by the Detroit Tigers because of a sprained ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow.
Detroit recalled right-hander Zac Reininger from Triple-A Toledo before Friday's series opener at the Chicago White Sox.
Zimmerman left Thursday night's game in Boston before the bottom of the fourth inning with elbow discomfort. The 32-year-old allowed five runs on five hits and three walks as he lost his fourth straight decision, dropping to 0-4 with a 5.93 ERA in six starts. The two-time All-Star has a 10.26 ERA in his last for appearances.
Reininger, 26, has made one appearance with the Tigers this season, getting one out Tuesday in a 4-2 win at Boston. He was 1-0 with a 0.90 ERA at Toledo in six games and 10 innings.
Copyright Associated Press 2019. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.