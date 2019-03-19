LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- Detroit Tigers right-hander Michael Fulmer may need Tommy John surgery.
The Tigers said Tuesday on Twitter that surgery to reconstruct the ulnar collateral ligament in the elbow has been recommended following an MRI exam and a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews.
Fulmer, who experienced elbow soreness during a recent bullpen session, will seek a third opinion.
Detroit manager Ron Gardenhire said after Thursday's 4-4 tie with Boston that Fulmer was taking "a step back to refine his lower-body mechanics" and that there was no timetable for when he would pitch again.
Fulmer won AL Rookie of the Year honors in 2016 but has struggled to return to that form. He was 3-12 with a 4.69 ERA last year, his season cut short in mid-September because of knee problems.
Copyright Associated Press 2019. All rights reserved.
