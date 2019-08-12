DETROIT TIGERS ANNOUNCE 2020 SCHEDULE
Tigers home opener set for March 30 vs. Kansas City;
Interleague games at Comerica Park feature Giants, Padres, Rockies and Pirates
DETROIT – In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the Detroit Tigers today released their 2020 schedule, featuring 81 games at Comerica Park. The Tigers will face American League Central Division rivals, as well as interleague home contests against the San Francisco Giants, San Diego Padres, Colorado Rockies and Pittsburgh Pirates. A charter member of the AL, the 2020 season will mark the 120th season of Detroit Tigers baseball, and their 21st season at Comerica Park.
For the seventh time in the last 11 years, the Tigers will open the season on the road, taking on the Cleveland Indians in a three-game series at Cleveland from March 26-29. The March 26 start will mark the earliest start to a season for Detroit in franchise history. Following the three games vs. the Indians, the Tigers will open the home portion of their schedule with a six-game homestand, which includes two games vs. AL Central rivals Kansas City from March 30-April 1 and four games vs. Cleveland from April 2-5.
Along with their annual season series against the National League Central’s Pittsburgh Pirates, the Tigers will face NL West opponents in interleague play next season. The Tigers have home interleague series against the San Diego Padres (April 24-26), Colorado Rockies (May 4-6), San Francisco Giants (August 4-5) and Pittsburgh Pirates (September 8-9). Detroit will play road interleague series against the Giants (May 19-20), Arizona Diamondbacks (May 29-31), Los Angeles Dodgers (June 19-21) and Pirates (August 18-19).
The Tigers will celebrate three summer holidays with their fans at Comerica Park. Detroit wraps up a three-game series against the Indians on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 10, while the Tigers will conclude a four-game set vs. Tampa Bay on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25. Detroit will celebrate our nation’s independence on July 4, hosting the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park.
Fans interested in purchasing 2020 Tigers season tickets at Comerica Park have great incentives to put their deposit down as soon as possible. Benefits for early deposits include complimentary tickets in 2019 to either all Saturday home games in September, or all three games against the New York Yankees from September 10-12. Seat locations for those complimentary tickets would be at or near the seats for which your deposit is placed. For more details, contact a Tigers account executive by calling or texting 313-471-BALL (2255) or visit tigers.com/season.
*All game dates and times are subject to change.
March/April 2020
March 26 @ CLE
March 28 @ CLE
March 29 @ CLE
March 30 vs. KC @ 1:10 p.m.
April 1 vs. KC @ 1:10 p.m.
April 2 vs. CLE @ 1:10 p.m.
April 3 vs. CLE @ 1:10 p.m.
April 4 vs. CLE @ 1:10 p.m.
April 5 vs. CLE @ 1:10 p.m.
April 6 @ KC
April 7 @ KC
April 8 @ KC
April 10 vs. LAA @ 7:10 p.m.
April 11 vs. LAA @ 1:10 p.m.
April 12 vs. LAA @ 1:10 p.m.
April 14 @ CLE
April 15 @ CLE
April 16 @ CLE
April 17 @ MIN
April 18 @ MIN
April 19 @ MIN
April 20 vs. NYY @ 6:40 p.m.
April 21 vs. NYY @ 6:40 p.m.
April 22 vs. NYY @ 6:40 p.m.
April 23 vs. NYY @ 1:10 p.m.
April 24 vs. SD @ 7:10 p.m.
April 25 vs. SD @ 1:10 p.m.
April 26 vs. SD @ 1:10 p.m.
April 28 @ NYY
April 29 @ NYY
April 30 @ NYY
May 2020
May 1 @ KC
May 2 @ KC
May 3 @ KC
May 4 vs. COL @ 7:10 p.m.
May 5 vs. COL @ 7:10 p.m.
May 6 vs. COL @ 1:10 p.m.
May 8 vs. CLE @ 7:10 p.m.
May 9 vs. CLE @ 4:10 p.m.
May 10 vs. CLE @ 1:10 p.m.
May 11 vs. MIN @ 7:10 p.m.
May 12 vs. MIN @ 7:10 p.m.
May 13 vs. MIN @ 7:10 p.m.
May 14 vs. MIN @ 1:10 p.m.
May 15 @ SEA
May 16 @ SEA
May 17 @ SEA
May 19 @ SF
May 20 @ SF
May 22 vs. TB @ 7:10 p.m.
May 23 vs. TB @ 4:10 p.m.
May 24 vs. TB @ 1:10 p.m.
May 25 vs. TB @ 1:10 p.m.
May 26 vs. SEA @ 7:10 p.m.
May 27 vs. SEA @ 7:10 p.m.
May 28 vs. SEA @ 1:10 p.m.
May 29 @ ARI
May 30 @ ARI
May 31 @ ARI
June 2020
June 2 @ OAK
June 3 @ OAK
June 4 @ OAK
June 5 @ CWS
June 6 @ CWS
June 7 @ CWS
June 9 vs. OAK @ 7:10 p.m.
June 10 vs. OAK @ 7:10 p.m.
June 11 vs. OAK @ 7:10 p.m.
June 12 vs. TOR @ 7:10 p.m.
June 13 vs. TOR @ 4:10 p.m.
June 14 vs. TOR @ 1:10 p.m.
June 16 vs. CWS @ 7:10 p.m.
June 17 vs. CWS @ 7:10 p.m.
June 18 vs. CWS @ 1:10 p.m.
June 19 @ LAD
June 20 @ LAD
June 21 @ LAD
June 22 @ CWS
June 23 @ CWS
June 24 @ CWS
June 25 @ CWS
June 26 @ BAL
June 27 @ BAL
June 28 @ BAL
June 30 vs. MIN @ 7:10 p.m.
July 2020
July 1 vs. MIN @ 7:10 p.m.
July 2 vs. MIN @ 1:10 p.m.
July 3 vs. KC @ 7:10 p.m.
July 4 vs. KC @ 4:10 p.m.
July 5 vs. KC @ 1:10 p.m.
July 6 @ LAA
July 7 @ LAA
July 8 @ LAA
July 9 @ LAA
July 10 @ HOU
July 11 @ HOU
July 12 @ HOU
July 17 vs. CWS @ 7:10 p.m.
July 18 vs. CWS @ 6:10 p.m.
July 19 vs. CWS @ 1:10 p.m.
July 21 vs. CLE @ 7:10 p.m.
July 22 vs. CLE @ 7:10 p.m.
July 23 vs. CLE @ 1:10 p.m.
July 24 @ TB
July 25 @ TB
July 26 @ TB
July 27 @ CWS
July 28 @ CWS
July 29 @ CWS
July 30 vs. KC @ 7:10 p.m.
July 31 vs. KC @ 7:10 p.m.
August 2020
August 1 vs. KC @ 6:10 p.m.
August 2 vs. KC @ 1:10 p.m.
August 4 vs. SF @ 7:10 p.m.
August 5 vs. SF @ 1:10 p.m.
August 6 @ TEX
August 7 @ TEX
August 8 @ TEX
August 9 @ TEX
August 11 vs. BAL @ 7:10 p.m.
August 12 vs. BAL @ 7:10 p.m.
August 13 vs. BAL @ 1:10 p.m.
August 14 vs. TEX @ 7:10 p.m.
August 15 vs. TEX @ 6:10 p.m.
August 16 vs. TEX @ 1:10 p.m.
August 18 @ PIT
August 19 @ PIT
August 21 @ MIN
August 22 @ MIN
August 23 @ MIN
August 24 vs. HOU @ 7:10 p.m.
August 25 vs. HOU @ 7:10 p.m.
August 26 vs. HOU @ 7:10 p.m.
August 27 vs. HOU @ 1:10 p.m.
August 28 vs. BOS @ 7:10 p.m.
August 29 vs. BOS @ 6:10 p.m.
August 30 vs. BOS @ 1:10 p.m.
September 2020
September 1 @ TOR
September 2 @ TOR
September 3 @ TOR
September 4 @ BOS
September 5 @ BOS
September 6 @ BOS
September 7 @ BOS
September 8 vs. PIT @ 6:40 p.m.
September 9 vs. PIT @ 1:10 p.m.
September 11 vs. MIN @ 7:10 p.m.
September 12 vs. MIN @ 6:10 p.m.
September 13 vs. MIN @ 1:10 p.m.
September 14 @ CLE
September 15 @ CLE
September 16 @ CLE
September 18 @ MIN
September 19 @ MIN
September 20 @ MIN
September 21 @ KC
September 22 @ KC
September 23 @ KC
September 24 @ KC
September 25 vs. CWS @ 7:10 p.m.
September 26 vs. CWS @ 6:10 p.m.
September 27 vs. CWS @ 3:10 p.m.
Copyright Detroit Tigers 2019. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.