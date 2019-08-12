Tigers

DETROIT TIGERS ANNOUNCE 2020 SCHEDULE

Tigers home opener set for March 30 vs. Kansas City;

Interleague games at Comerica Park feature Giants, Padres, Rockies and Pirates

 

 

DETROIT – In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the Detroit Tigers today released their 2020 schedule, featuring 81 games at Comerica Park. The Tigers will face American League Central Division rivals, as well as interleague home contests against the San Francisco Giants, San Diego Padres, Colorado Rockies and Pittsburgh Pirates. A charter member of the AL, the 2020 season will mark the 120th season of Detroit Tigers baseball, and their 21st season at Comerica Park.

For the seventh time in the last 11 years, the Tigers will open the season on the road, taking on the Cleveland Indians in a three-game series at Cleveland from March 26-29. The March 26 start will mark the earliest start to a season for Detroit in franchise history. Following the three games vs. the Indians, the Tigers will open the home portion of their schedule with a six-game homestand, which includes two games vs. AL Central rivals Kansas City from March 30-April 1 and four games vs. Cleveland from April 2-5.

Along with their annual season series against the National League Central’s Pittsburgh Pirates, the Tigers will face NL West opponents in interleague play next season. The Tigers have home interleague series against the San Diego Padres (April 24-26), Colorado Rockies (May 4-6), San Francisco Giants (August 4-5) and Pittsburgh Pirates (September 8-9). Detroit will play road interleague series against the Giants (May 19-20), Arizona Diamondbacks (May 29-31), Los Angeles Dodgers (June 19-21) and Pirates (August 18-19).

The Tigers will celebrate three summer holidays with their fans at Comerica Park. Detroit wraps up a three-game series against the Indians on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 10, while the Tigers will conclude a four-game set vs. Tampa Bay on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25. Detroit will celebrate our nation’s independence on July 4, hosting the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park.

March/April 2020

March 26 @ CLE

March 28 @ CLE

March 29 @ CLE

March 30 vs. KC @ 1:10 p.m.

April 1 vs. KC @ 1:10 p.m.

April 2 vs. CLE @ 1:10 p.m.

April 3 vs. CLE @ 1:10 p.m.

April 4 vs. CLE @ 1:10 p.m.

April 5 vs. CLE @ 1:10 p.m.

April 6 @ KC

April 7 @ KC

April 8 @ KC

April 10 vs. LAA @ 7:10 p.m.

April 11 vs. LAA @ 1:10 p.m.

April 12 vs. LAA @ 1:10 p.m.

April 14 @ CLE

April 15 @ CLE

April 16 @ CLE

April 17 @ MIN

April 18 @ MIN

April 19 @ MIN

April 20 vs. NYY @ 6:40 p.m.

April 21 vs. NYY @ 6:40 p.m.

April 22 vs. NYY @ 6:40 p.m.

April 23 vs. NYY @ 1:10 p.m.

April 24 vs. SD @ 7:10 p.m.

April 25 vs. SD @ 1:10 p.m.

April 26 vs. SD @ 1:10 p.m.

April 28 @ NYY

April 29 @ NYY

April 30 @ NYY

May 2020

May 1 @ KC

May 2 @ KC

May 3 @ KC

May 4 vs. COL @ 7:10 p.m.

May 5 vs. COL @ 7:10 p.m.

May 6 vs. COL @ 1:10 p.m.

May 8 vs. CLE @ 7:10 p.m.

May 9 vs. CLE @ 4:10 p.m.

May 10 vs. CLE @ 1:10 p.m.

May 11 vs. MIN @ 7:10 p.m.

May 12 vs. MIN @ 7:10 p.m.

May 13 vs. MIN @ 7:10 p.m.

May 14 vs. MIN @ 1:10 p.m.

May 15 @ SEA

May 16 @ SEA

May 17 @ SEA

May 19 @ SF

May 20 @ SF

May 22 vs. TB @ 7:10 p.m.

May 23 vs. TB @ 4:10 p.m.

May 24 vs. TB @ 1:10 p.m.

May 25 vs. TB @ 1:10 p.m.

May 26 vs. SEA @ 7:10 p.m.

May 27 vs. SEA @ 7:10 p.m.

May 28 vs. SEA @ 1:10 p.m.

May 29 @ ARI

May 30 @ ARI

May 31 @ ARI

June 2020

June 2 @ OAK

June 3 @ OAK

June 4 @ OAK

June 5 @ CWS

June 6 @ CWS

June 7 @ CWS

June 9 vs. OAK @ 7:10 p.m.

June 10 vs. OAK @ 7:10 p.m.

June 11 vs. OAK @ 7:10 p.m.

June 12 vs. TOR @ 7:10 p.m.

June 13 vs. TOR @ 4:10 p.m.

June 14 vs. TOR @ 1:10 p.m.

June 16 vs. CWS @ 7:10 p.m.

June 17 vs. CWS @ 7:10 p.m.

June 18 vs. CWS @ 1:10 p.m.

June 19 @ LAD

June 20 @ LAD

June 21 @ LAD

June 22 @ CWS

June 23 @ CWS

June 24 @ CWS

June 25 @ CWS

June 26 @ BAL

June 27 @ BAL

June 28 @ BAL

June 30 vs. MIN @ 7:10 p.m.

July 2020

July 1 vs. MIN @ 7:10 p.m.

July 2 vs. MIN @ 1:10 p.m.

July 3 vs. KC @ 7:10 p.m.

July 4 vs. KC @ 4:10 p.m.

July 5 vs. KC @ 1:10 p.m.

July 6 @ LAA

July 7 @ LAA

July 8 @ LAA

July 9 @ LAA

July 10 @ HOU

July 11 @ HOU

July 12 @ HOU

July 17 vs. CWS @ 7:10 p.m.

July 18 vs. CWS @ 6:10 p.m.

July 19 vs. CWS @ 1:10 p.m.

July 21 vs. CLE @ 7:10 p.m.

July 22 vs. CLE @ 7:10 p.m.

July 23 vs. CLE @ 1:10 p.m.

July 24 @ TB

July 25 @ TB

July 26 @ TB

July 27 @ CWS

July 28 @ CWS

July 29 @ CWS

July 30 vs. KC @ 7:10 p.m.

July 31 vs. KC @ 7:10 p.m.

August 2020

August 1 vs. KC @ 6:10 p.m.

August 2 vs. KC @ 1:10 p.m.

August 4 vs. SF @ 7:10 p.m.

August 5 vs. SF @ 1:10 p.m.

August 6 @ TEX

August 7 @ TEX

August 8 @ TEX

August 9 @ TEX

August 11 vs. BAL @ 7:10 p.m.

August 12 vs. BAL @ 7:10 p.m.

August 13 vs. BAL @ 1:10 p.m.

August 14 vs. TEX @ 7:10 p.m.

August 15 vs. TEX @ 6:10 p.m.

August 16 vs. TEX @ 1:10 p.m.

August 18 @ PIT

August 19 @ PIT

August 21 @ MIN

August 22 @ MIN

August 23 @ MIN

August 24 vs. HOU @ 7:10 p.m.

August 25 vs. HOU @ 7:10 p.m.

August 26 vs. HOU @ 7:10 p.m.

August 27 vs. HOU @ 1:10 p.m.

August 28 vs. BOS @ 7:10 p.m.

August 29 vs. BOS @ 6:10 p.m.

August 30 vs. BOS @ 1:10 p.m.

September 2020

September 1 @ TOR

September 2 @ TOR

September 3 @ TOR

September 4 @ BOS

September 5 @ BOS

September 6 @ BOS

September 7 @ BOS

September 8 vs. PIT @ 6:40 p.m.

September 9 vs. PIT @ 1:10 p.m.

September 11 vs. MIN @ 7:10 p.m.

September 12 vs. MIN @ 6:10 p.m.

September 13 vs. MIN @ 1:10 p.m.

September 14 @ CLE

September 15 @ CLE

September 16 @ CLE

September 18 @ MIN

September 19 @ MIN

September 20 @ MIN

September 21 @ KC

September 22 @ KC

September 23 @ KC

September 24 @ KC

September 25 vs. CWS @ 7:10 p.m.

September 26 vs. CWS @ 6:10 p.m.

September 27 vs. CWS @ 3:10 p.m.

