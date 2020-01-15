The Detroit Tigers have agreed to terms on a $1.5 million, one-year deal with Ivßn Nova. The right-hander spent last season with the AL Central-rival Chicago White Sox. Nova went 11-12 with a 4.72 ERA last season, making a career-high 34 starts. He turned 33 on Sunday. He is 89-76 with a 4.32 ERA in 10 big league seasons with the White Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates and New York Yankees. Detroit's deal with Nova includes $500,000 in performance bonuses. The Tigers also designated left-hander Matt Hall for assignment.
