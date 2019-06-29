DETROIT (AP) -- Miguel Cabrera had three hits and three RBIs as the Detroit Tigers rallied twice and snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 7-5 victory over the Washington Nationals on Saturday.
The Tigers rebounded from a three-run deficit in the fourth inning and erased a two-run deficit in the seventh when Niko Goodrum singled to cap a three-run rally.
Joe Jimenez struck out two batters in a scoreless eighth, and Shane Greene worked the ninth and earned his 22nd save in 23 chances.
The Tigers won for just the third time in 24 games at Comerica Park.
Anthony Rendon included a homer among his three hits for the Nationals, who had a four-game winning streak halted.
Defense kept the Tigers in the game early behind rookie starter Gregory Soto.
Right fielder Nicholas Castellanos made a catch while running at full speed in the first inning, and shortstop Niko Goodrum made a stop in the hole and first baseman Ronny Rodriguez did the splits to get the out in the second.
In the third inning, JaCoby Jones topped the other stellar plays by reaching high over the wall in left field to rob Victor Robles of a home run.
Harold Castro, Jeimer Candelario and Goodrum each had two hits for the Tigers. Eaton had two hits for Washington.
Washington right-hander Austin Voth outlasted Soto in a meeting of pitchers making their sixth career appearance in the majors.
But Voth could not get out of the fifth inning, allowing three runs and striking out three. Soto was pulled in the fourth after giving up three runs with one strikeout.
Tanner Rainey (1-3) took the loss after facing three batters in the seventh. He walked two and allowed a single.
Victor Alcantara (3-1) earned the win.
